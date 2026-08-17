Loosened nightlife rules for Boat Quay, Clarke Quay to be made permanent after year-long pilot

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As of June 2026, 37 applications for new bars, pubs and nightclubs have been approved, while the police has approved 92 applications to extend liquor trading hours within the pilot zone, said the ministries.

SINGAPORE - Extended liquor trading hours in Boat Quay and Clarke Quay and a revived weekend car-free zone at Circular Road will be made permanent following a successful year-long pilot.

These measures will be formalised on Aug 18 after the pilot programme yielded encouraging results and saw strong interest from businesses, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Home Affairs said in a joint statement on Aug 17.

In Aug 2025, the authorities had also announced that businesses would be able to submit proposals for new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street, which ended a 16-year moratorium on new nightlife venues in the historic district.

As of June 2026, 37 applications for new bars, pubs and nightclubs have been approved, while the police has approved 92 applications to extend liquor trading hours within the pilot zone, said the ministries.

Speaking to reporters on Aug 17, Minister of State for National Development and Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan said the Government will formalise these initiatives, which will help Singapore’s tourism and nightlife offerings become more attractive, support business vibrancy and create good jobs in the sector.

“Our Singapore River is a key heritage, lifestyle, and entertainment precinct and can contribute to our vibrant nightlife,” he said.

“At the same time, we understand that safety and security remains a priority, and that’s why Government will continue to work with the different stakeholders to maintain a safe environment for businesses, patrons, and residents alike.”

Asked if the authorities had statistics on how the pilot has translated into more visitors and business activity in the district, Mr Tan said Singapore’s overall tourism figures showed that the city-state has been drawing in a greater number of high-quality tourists.

“The more MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events, the more concerts, the more tourism offerings we have, places like Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, Circular Road, and others will really benefit from the downstream impact,” he said.

(From left) Michelle Koh, Executive Director of Singapore River One, Minister of State (MOS) for National Development & Foreign Affairs Alvin Tan and Danny Loong, President of Singapore Nightlife Business Association after their media doorstop opposite Boat Quay along the Singapore River on Aug 17. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Businesses said formalisation of the pilot rules signal an openness by the authorities to new concepts for the historic precinct.

President of the Singapore Nightlife Business Association Danny Loong said he hoped that footfall will improve not only for bars and dance clubs in the waterfront zone, but also for other businesses as well as events held there.

The association will also work closely with businesses in the precinct, whether it is a music festival or a coffee party. “As long as we have Singaporeans come out, enjoy the precinct, and also the businesses get to enjoy the footfall,” Loong said.

CQ @ Clarke Quay centre manager Nicholas Lee also welcomed the cementing of the revitalisation initiatives.

He noted that Clarke Quay’s vibrant night scene remains a defining part of the precinct’s identity, and that the successful reopening of the venerable Zouk nightclub there in June reflected the continued strength of the precinct’s nightlife offerings.

At the same time, the CapitaLand-managed property has evolved into a lifestyle destination that offers diverse dining, wellness, entertainment and waterfront experiences throughout the day, he added.

“This enables us to cater to a broad range of visitors while reinforcing Clarke Quay’s position as one of Singapore’s leading lifestyle destinations.”