Looking forward to more active ageing opportunities

While the Merdeka Generation Package includes a host of healthcare perks for those in their 60s, the benefits that excite Dr Jenny Quek most are the active ageing opportunities for seniors - be they for learning or volunteering.

"Lifelong learning and volunteering are very good because they give us the ability to contribute to society. Our generation is still quite fit, so we have a lot more to contribute," said the 66-year-old.

In her voluntary role as the president of social service organisation Shan You, she has interacted with many Merdeka Generation members who are actively serving the community.

"I see volunteering work as my national service. I contribute to my country and it makes me feel youthful to be able to lend a hand to those in need," said Dr Quek, who also works part-time as a systems analyst and holds a doctorate in Buddhist psychology.

With more of such volunteering or new learning opportunities, enthusiasts can tap them to enrich themselves, said Dr Quek, adding that she is looking forward to learning more new skills.

She said she is also grateful for the extra healthcare perks in the package. While she has no need for them now, she is happy to receive a top-up to her Medisave account.

"I appreciate whatever the Government is trying to do for my generation."