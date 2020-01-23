Look out for 108m-long flying dragon at Chingay next week

Spectators at this year's Chingay Parade will see a 108m-long dragon, touted by its makers to be the world's largest and longest, flying above their heads during the parade on Jan 31 and Feb 1.

The organiser, the People's Association (PA), yesterday announced the parade's latest addition, which weighs up to 90kg and took a team of 12 craftsmen two months to build in China and Singapore.

The dragon is made of several inflatable parts held down by rope.

The performance will be helmed by six members of China's Xi'an Xiang Long Performing Arts, together with 25 local performers of various ethnicities from Kuo Chuan Arts and Cultural, a cultural association in Singapore.

The performance is set to open with two smaller radio-controlled LED dragon kites created by local kite-flying enthusiasts group GoFlyKite.

The parade will kick off with firecrackers along a 200m route - the longest the parade has seen - a 45-second pyrotechnics show and a fireworks display.

The parade will take place at the F1 Pit Building from 8pm to 9.45pm and feature floats and performances from stilt walkers and dance groups.

In November last year, the organisers had said performers on sky runners - short stilts with springs attached - and male pole dancers would feature in the 48th edition of the parade in a bid to appeal to younger audiences.

About 6,000 volunteer performers from Singapore and the region will also showcase Singapore's diversity through their performances, in line with the theme Colours in Harmony, PA said.

Tickets are available at www.chingay.org.sg/tickets