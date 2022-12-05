Longer travel time for motorists after traffic changes in Novena; LTA monitoring situation

SINGAPORE - For Mr Jared Tang, 23, a drive to Novena for his monthly medical appointment used to take about 25 minutes from his home in Jurong.

But his journey has been lengthened by 20 to 30 minutes when he drives to Novena during the evening peak period, after the road junctions in the area were reconfigured in late October for the construction of the North-South Corridor (NSC), which is expected to be completed in 2027.

“The roads here had usually been congested during the peak hours because of the construction. But now there are more turns to make and more traffic lights,” said Mr Tang, who is self-employed. “I have to take more travelling time into consideration, if not I might be late for my appointment again.”

In a Facebook post in October, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the junctions between Thomson, Newton and Moulmein roads will be reconfigured from Oct 21 to facilitate the next phase of NSC works in Novena.

It reminded motorists to factor in more travel time for their journey due to changes in traffic flow, and to look out for signage for guidance when driving through the area.

Two barrier-free pedestrian overhead bridges, which have lifts, have also been added.

Due to the density of the Novena area and the multiple utility lines that run underneath, reconfiguration of the junctions to create space for the NSC construction is one of the several stages of traffic diversions needed, said LTA.

According to LTA, traffic conditions in the area will continue to be monitored, and adjustments will be made if necessary.