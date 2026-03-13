Longan product recalled after undeclared allergen detected: SFA

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Sulphur dioxide – an allergen – was found in the product called Longan Pulp (500g).

SINGAPORE – A recall for a longan product is ongoing, after an undeclared allergen was detected.

Sulphur dioxide – an allergen – was found in the product called Longan Pulp (500g), said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on March 13 .

The product has a production date of January 2026 and originates from China .

The allergen was not declared on the food packaging label, SFA said, adding that the importer, Y K , has been directed to recall the implicated products.

On March 11 , SFA also issued a recall for a pickled cucumber product that was found to have the same undeclared allergen.

Allergens in food can result in allergic reactions in individuals who are sensitive to them, SFA said, adding that sulphites do not pose a food safety issue for consumers at large.

For those who are hypersensitive to sulphites – commonly used as a food additive – excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food can cause hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting, it noted.

Singapore regulations mandate that food products containing ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies, SFA said.

All ingredients in pre-packaged food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of their proportions by weight, it added.

Customers who have bought the affected product and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites should not consume it, SFA said.

The agency added that people who have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for queries, SFA said.