Long-time contributor to tertiary education scene

Professor Arnoud Cyriel Leo De Meyer

President, Singapore Management University

Ministry of Education

Public Administration Medal (Gold)

Professor Arnoud De Meyer is one of nine recipients of the Public Administration Medal (Gold) this year.

Prof De Meyer, 63, is known for his brainchild, SMU-X, which is an experiential learning framework where students can take on real-world projects from companies and community organisations.

When he steps down from his post as president of Singapore Management University (SMU) at the end of the year, he would have served the university for eight years.

He will be succeeded by SMU provost Lily Kong from Jan 1.

Prof De Meyer, who is a Belgian national, intends to remain in Singapore after his term ends.

He said: "Over the last eight years, I have given all my energy and enthusiasm to the development of SMU.

"I hope that I can continue to contribute to the further growth and success of Singapore. I am very proud to be part of the Singapore story."

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said of Prof De Meyer in a speech at the SMU Commencement opening ceremony last month: "Under his watch, SMU has continued to deliver a transformative education experience, as attested by the continued success of SMU graduates in landing meaningful global careers and securing competitive starting salaries."

Prof De Meyer spent more than two decades in Insead, where he served as the founding dean of the school's Asia campus in Singapore.

He headed Cambridge University's Judge Business School before becoming the fourth and longest-serving president of SMU in 2010.

Jolene Ang