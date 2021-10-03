Long-term pass holders must be fully vaccinated to enter S'pore

Long-term pass holders will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Singapore from Nov 1, as border measures are updated.

This requirement will affect work pass holders and their dependants, as well as those entering under the Student's Pass Holder Lane.

However, long-term pass holders below 18 years old at the point of entry will be exempted. Those between 12 and 18 years old, though, will have to complete the full vaccination regimen within two months after they arrive in Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that this will allow necessary workers and students to enter Singapore while minimising risk to public health.

From Wednesday, 11.59pm, the Stay-Home Notice (SHN) period for certain travellers will also be shortened from 14 days to 10 days, in line with the quarantine period for Covid-19 patients locally, which accounts for the shorter incubation period of the Delta variant, said MOH.

At the same time, prevailing border measures for incoming travellers will be determined based on the individual's recent travel history in the past 14 days, instead of 21 days.

This means that travellers who have been to Category III and IV countries or regions within 14 days of arriving in Singapore will be able to serve 10 days of SHN at dedicated facilities.

Singapore classifies countries and regions into four categories based on the risks of Covid-19 transmission, with differentiated border measures for each category.

Fully vaccinated travellers who have visited Category III countries or regions may apply to serve their SHN at their place of residence or other suitable accommodation such as hotels or serviced apartments.

Unvaccinated travellers will still have to serve their SHN at dedicated facilities.

The changes may affect some travellers who have already made arrangements for SHN and refund details will be worked out and communicated separately, MOH said.

For travellers entering Singapore under the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's Familial Ties Lane, priority will be given to those who are fully vaccinated.

Pass holders who are medically ineligible for vaccination may appeal for exemption before applying for entry approval. This must be supported by a doctor's memo.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he or she has received the full regimen of PfizerBioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or other World Health Organisation emergency use vaccines.

Pass holders approved for entry into Singapore must be able to produce the documents to prove their full vaccination status if requested by airlines, ferry operators or at the checkpoint upon arrival.

Those who do not have the necessary documentation will be denied boarding or entry, unless prior exemptions have been granted. All pass holders will also be subjected to the prevailing immigration entry requirements and health protocols in Singapore, MOH said.

People who have received their vaccinations overseas must update their vaccination records in the National Immunisation Registry within 14 days of completing their self-isolation or SHN.

In the light of the changing Covid-19 situation around the world, several countries will also be placed in Category II from Wednesday, 11.59pm. They are the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Finland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

Travellers who have been to Category II countries are required to serve a seven-day SHN either at their place of residence or other suitable accommodation.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Bhutan, Cyprus, Fiji, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Slovakia, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States will be placed in Category III, effective Oct 6, 11.59pm.