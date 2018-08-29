Long-term investments key to water security: DPM

Enhancements to Singapore's water plants are necessary to ensure the country's water security, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, on a topic that has come under the spotlight following remarks by the new Malaysian government.

During a tour of the Changi Water Reclamation Plant (CWRP) yesterday where he viewed the planned improvements, DPM Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, said in response to questions that Singapore is not in talks with Malaysia over the water issue, nor has it been approached formally by Malaysia.

The issue has resurfaced in recent months after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad expressed unhappiness over current price levels in the water agreement.

Speaking to reporters during his tour, DPM Teo said the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, which transports sewage that is treated and further purified into Newater, is an example of the "very long-term projects that require consistent and steady investment in order to make sure that we have water to use".

The CWRP, managed by national water agency PUB, is the largest of Singapore's four water reclamation plants and is undergoing expansion works. Once completed in 2022, the improved plant will treat up to 246 million gallons of wastewater daily, compared with the current 202 million gallons per day (mgd).

As part of the expansion works, a facility is being built to prevent too much water from entering the CWRP's systems during periods of high rainfall. The 44 mgd wet weather facility will divert water just before it enters the main CWRP pipes, and will treat it separately.

CWRP general manager Low Pei Chin said that if too much water enters the plant system too quickly, it would wash away the bacteria used to purify the sewage.

"The bacteria take some time to cultivate, and because they are our friends in cleaning up the water, we want to keep them as stable as we can," she said.

Speaking about the investments, DPM Teo said: "These are some of the things we continue to do on a long-term basis to ensure that Singaporeans always have a good flow of water for themselves."

The decades-old water issue first resurfaced in June, a month after Tun Dr Mahathir became prime minister for the second time.

In media interviews, the Malaysian leader described the price at which Malaysia sells raw water to Singapore as "ridiculous".

On Aug 13, Dr Mahathir said he wanted to increase the price of raw water supply to Singapore by more than 10 times to reflect the higher cost of living. He had made similar suggestions in 1987 and 1998 - during his first stint as premier - but Malaysia chose not to review prices.

Under the 1962 Water Agreement between the two countries which expires in 2061, Singapore is entitled to draw up to 250 mgd of raw water from the Johor River at 3 sen (1 Singapore cent) per 1,000 gallons.

Johor is entitled to buy 5 mgd of treated water from Singapore at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons. Singapore has said this price is heavily subsidised and below the cost of treating the water.

Singapore leaders have stressed the need to stick to the terms in the water agreement.

Speaking at the National Day Rally on Aug 19, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore's view is that the water agreement is sacrosanct, adding: "We must proceed strictly in accordance with its terms."