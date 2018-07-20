Long queues for special stamp commemorating Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE - Retired manager Lim Hong stood in line for 90 minutes just to get his hands on a limited edition stamp commemorating the historic summit in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and United States President Donald Trump.

Mr Lim, 78, a stamp collector for about 40 years, was first in the queue of about 50 people. He said: "I started queueing at 9am because this stamp marks an important occasion for Singapore.

"It is very rare for statesmen from two different political backgrounds to come together to talk about peace."

The stamp, produced by Singapore Post and The Straits Times, was in post offices on Friday (July 20).

It features a photo of the handshake between Mr Kim and Mr Trump taken by Straits Times photojournalist Kevin Lim in Capella Singapore's courtyard.

Retired deliveryman Song Swee Chiang, 62, was second in line behind Mr Lim Hong. Mr Song said: "To me, this stamp is very important as it marks history for Singapore."

Another retiree, former teacher Ng Teng Nam, 72, who was also waiting in line, said: "I want to get this stamp as a memory; the summit was such an important occasion."

The Straits Times' Mr Lim was on hand to sign autographs for those who bought the stamps. His pictures of the summit were featured in top news publications such as Time magazine, The Financial Times and The Telegraph.

He said: "All I wanted to do was to capture that moment but I did not expect that it would lead to a Time magazine cover, having my pictures published on various international publications and now imprinted on stamps.

"This has been a memorable experience for me and I feel a lot of pride."

Collector's sheets with the commemorative stamp cost $10.70 each, inclusive of GST.

They can be bought at post offices, the Philatelic Store, Singapore Philatelic Museum and online at shop.singpost.com