Long queues for new notes ahead of Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE – A long queue, comprising mostly seniors who want to get their hands on new notes ahead of Chinese New Year, formed at two pop-up ATMs at Ci Yuan Community Club in Hougang on Thursday.

The majority of people there opted for new notes instead of used notes that are fit-for-gifting, which local banks are issuing for the first time for the festive period this year in a bid to reduce carbon emissions generated from issuing new notes.

As at 10am, about 60 people were queueing for the new notes, while 14 people waited in line to get fit-for-gifting notes.

Housewife Florence Tang, who was first in line to get the new notes from the DBS/POSB pop-up ATMs at Ci Yuan, said she prefers the new notes due to tradition.

“It has always been tradition for us to give new notes during Chinese New Year, because new notes signify a new start to the new year,” said the 60-year-old, who began queueing from 8.15am.

The pop-up ATMs operate from Wednesday till Jan 20 between 10am and 10pm daily, as well as on Jan 21 from 10am to 1pm.

New and fit-for-gifting notes can be withdrawn without any prior booking at pop-up ATMs offered by DBS Bank and selected UOB ATMs.

There are 72 POSB pop-up ATMs disbursing fit-for-gifting and new notes, up from the 64 ATMs in 2022. UOB has 17 ATMs dispensing new and fit-for-gifting notes, up from seven ATMs in 2022.

DBS and UOB will also provide $2 and $10 in larger quantities, as well as $50 notes, for withdrawal from selected pop-up and branch ATMs.

Walk-in exchanges at DBS, OCBC and UOB branches are available for those aged 60 and above and people with disabilities.

Housewife Jenny Tan was among those who queued for new notes at the community club.

“It has always been a tradition to give new notes to people during Chinese New Year. It will be strange to give people old or used notes,” said the 57-year-old.

But Ms Yvonne Leong, 44, who is self-employed, decided to try the new option.

She said: “There is no harm trying fit-for-gifting notes, because they seem quite new. I feel these notes are acceptable to give during Chinese New Year.”