Long queue in Joo Chiat for dumplings ahead of festival

Customers turned up in droves at the Kim Choo Kueh Chang outlet in Joo Chiat yesterday to buy dumplings, ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival today.

At around noon, a snaking queue of more than a hundred people was seen going around the building where Kim Choo is located in.

Those in the queue observed safe distancing.

The festival, also known as Duan Wu Jie, honours the death of famous poet Qu Yuan, who is said to have waded into a river to commit suicide after his country's capital was captured. Villagers set out in boats to look for him and then threw dumplings into the river to prevent fish from eating his body.

Some celebrations for the festival have stayed online, amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and Toa Payoh Central Community Club held an online event, involving an art contest, to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Punggol West MP Sun Xueling celebrated the event with about 100 senior residents over a video call.