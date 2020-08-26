Singaporean cousins behind Newcastle bid remove their foundation's website saying it was put up 'prematurely'

SINGAPORE - The two men behind a Singapore-registered company that has made a move to take over Newcastle United have taken down the website of a foundation linked to them, saying that it had been "released prematurely".

The Loh Brothers Foundation at the web address lohbrothersfoundation.org was removed on Tuesday evening.

Cousins Nelson Loh, 40, and Terence Loh, 42, co-founders of the Bellagraph Nova (BN) Group which made a bid for the English Premier League football club, said in a statement that "certain errant individuals" had put up the website of the foundation, which claimed as its board members Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) chief executive officer Tan Boon Gin as well as Senior Counsel Sreenivasan Narayanan, among others.

The Straits Times understands from sources that Mr Tan is not a board member of the foundation, though Mr Sreenivasan is a board member.

The Lohs did not address this, but said in their joint statement on Tuesday (August 25) that they had recently discovered the existence of the website.

"While we had intended to set up a charitable foundation and had purchased the said domain name, the entity has yet to be set up. It appears that the content of the website was released prematurely and we are taking steps to address this," they added.

The two men had spoken about a Loh Foundation in interviews in 2018 and 2019 with various media outlets.

In a 2018 profile story in The Peak magazine, they said that they had established a "Loh Foundation Girton College (University of Cambridge) Scholarship" to sponsor up to two Singaporean undergraduates every year.

An interview in The Robb Report published in 2019 had said that the two men would have set up the Loh Foundation by the end of that year.

Before the Loh Brothers Foundation website was taken down on Tuesday, it had featured photos of the two cousins, who had often said in interviews that they were as close as brothers.

A description in the site's 'About Us' section said: "The Loh Brothers Foundation, founded by entrepreneurs Terence and Nelson Loh, seeks to positively impact communities by providing through sports programmes and tertiary education.

"By giving grants to non-profit sports organisations and college scholarships, the Foundation is guided by the shared values, interests and passions of its founding members to keep kids off the streets and to provide opportunities to under-privileged individuals."

Other pages on the website had highlighted the sports sponsorship and education scholarships that the cousins had given out through companies or entities they founded or were linked to. This includes the Novu Racing Team which the foundation website said had supported Singaporean race-car driver Yuey Tan since 2012, as well as the Girton College (University of Cambridge) Scholarship.



The website stated that the foundation's other board members, apart from Mr Tan and Mr Sreenivasan, are the two Mr Lohs and Mr Yi Bao who is listed as the chairman of Chinese technology company Megvii Face++.

The removal of the website follows the withdrawals of other webpages and press releases linked to the BN Group or its entities on Tuesday as more discrepancies about their claims emerged.