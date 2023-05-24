Logistics firm fined $18,500 for illegally importing about 500kg of meat and seafood

SINGAPORE - A logistics firm that imported meat and seafood products from the Philippines without a valid import permit was fined $18,500 on Wednesday.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers detected a consignment of meat products declared as “assorted foodstuff” imported by ACD Logistics without a valid permit at Changi Airfreight Centre on Sept 10, 2021. The case was then referred to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for investigation.

About 500kg of meat and seafood products were subsequently found to have been illegally imported by the company from the Philippines, although it is only licensed to import processed food and food appliances.

The illegal food items were seized.

SFA said illegally imported foods from unknown sources can pose a safety risk.

Offenders who illegally import meat products from unapproved sources can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Subsequent offences will result in fines of up to $100,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.