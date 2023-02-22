Login credentials of Singapore data centre clients put up on forum for free; firm says no data loss or impact

SINGAPORE – The purported login credentials of some 1,200 people representing various organisations that use the services of ST Telemedia’s data centre operator were put up on a hacker’s forum for free on Monday.

The data was reportedly stolen from STT Global Data Centres (STT GDC) in 2021, but STT GDC said it had not noticed any data loss or impact to its customer service portals since then.

Cybersecurity research firm Resecurity, which reported the breach, said the credentials could have been used by hackers to disguise themselves as authorised users on these portals, but STT GDC said the stolen credentials were no longer valid and had not been so for some time.

The data breach was reported on Tuesday by Bloomberg, citing Resecurity’s report. It said hackers had obtained the email addresses and passwords for the customer-support websites of two of the largest data centre operators in Asia, STT GDC and Shanghai-based GDS Holdings.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the stolen credentials were those of 1,210 people coming from organisations such as Amazon, Alibaba, Morgan Stanley and Starhub.

The passwords put up on the forum had been hashed, or scrambled for security purposes, but this could be reversed.

In a statement put up on its website on Tuesday, STT GDC said: “We can say with complete certainty that any threat to our customer service portals has no bearing whatsoever on the physical security of our data centres.”

Headquartered in Singapore, STT GDC rents space in its data centres to clients who install and manage their own IT equipment.

Backed by Singapore investment company Temasek, it has data centres spanning several countries, including Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, its customer service portals are cloud-based and hosted with third parties, and “do not contain any personal or business critical data.”

It added that it was first notified of a purported list of login credentials for one of its IT systems – a customer service ticketing tool – circulating on the Dark Web in September 2021.

STT DGC said it immediately responded, conducting internal investigations and commissioning external cybersecurity providers.

It said it did not detect any unauthorised access or data loss related to the system, which remains secure to this day.