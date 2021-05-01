Locker network launched

Consumers will be able to pick up their online purchases from lockers near their homes, at any time they want, with the launch of a nationwide parcel delivery locker network yesterday. The government-owned Pick network means they do not have to wait at home for their parcels to be delivered, and it aims to have 1,000 lockers in use by the year end.
