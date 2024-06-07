Be an Ah Beng or join the hawker centre lunch rush: Singapore-themed card, board games on the rise

SINGAPORE - The lunchtime rush at a hawker centre is manic and noisy. It involves locating a table, deciding which stalls to queue for and jostling with crowds, all at the same time.

This very Singaporean experience is the premise of Makan Mania, a card game by table-top game designer Steve Ng. In the game, players roll dice to get their food and beat the crowd.

For Makan Mania, which was developed under Capital Gains Studio, Mr Ng said he wanted to have gamers huddled over a table, rolling dice.

“It’s the feeling of chance and trying to get lucky. The rolling dice also make noise. it’s exciting, chaotic and, to me, a reflection of the lunch crowd,” said Mr Ng, 29.

Launched in April, Makan Mania is among a growing crop of board and card games made by home-grown designers. Designers and board game cafes tell The Straits Times that interest in table-top games with a local flavour is growing, and this is driving a surge in the popularity of home-grown games over the last five years.