Local tourist spots get boost with STB's Pokemon Go tie-up

Fans of Pokemon Go can now visit up to 300 new Pokestops and Gyms at tourist establishments across the island. These locations, introduced yesterday, are the latest additions to the augmented-reality (AR) game, following a tie-up between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Niantic, the American developer behind the popular mobile game.

Their one-year partnership, announced by the STB yesterday, is part of the SingapoRediscovers campaign launched in July to support local businesses.

The AR game first arrived in Singapore in 2016 and it involves catching monsters that can be reached only by travelling to physical locations and collecting items at virtual pit stops, known as Pokestops. Players can also hold and defend stops called Gyms.

The new stops in the game, also called Pogo, can be found at hotels, retailers, local attractions and food and beverage outlets. They are also located at tour ticketing stations in 10 areas, including Changi, Chinatown, Joo Chiat and Mandai.

The stops will have an in-app banner that links to the SingapoRediscovers microsite, which showcases ongoing promotions.

Special raids featuring "rare Pokemon" will also be scheduled in some areas, said STB. An STB spokesman told The Straits Times these raids will be of tier-five difficulty, which can require more than eight players.

Raids refer to battles where gamers collaborate to nab powerful and coveted virtual monsters, often attracting massive crowds. In April last year, thousands of Pogo fans flocked to Sentosa for South-east Asia's first Pokemon Go Safari event, which featured raids.

Mindful of safe distancing restrictions, STB has notified its safe-distancing ambassadors and other government agencies about the ongoing event.

Participating businesses have also been advised to observe safe management measures for public health and safety reasons, it added.