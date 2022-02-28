Local start-up finds way to create realistic textures for plant-based meat at low cost

SINGAPORE - Streaky plant-based bacon and succulent faux-chicken fillets could soon satisfy the hunger of environmentally conscious Singaporeans, now that a local start-up has ventured into creating meat textures for alternative proteins.

This comes as a slew of plant-based products launched in Singapore over the past two years has placed the country in the spotlight as an alternative proteins hub, amid a growing global awareness of the massive carbon footprint of rearing livestock for food.

The livestock sector produces about 15 per cent of all global greenhouse emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation.

The company, known as Audra Labs, is a spin-off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), where Dr Andrew Wan, who was then a principal research scientist at its Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, was developing fibres for tissue engineering in his laboratory.

Tissue engineering involves repairing, replacing or regenerating a tissue or organ in the body, often due to disease or injuries.

"To create these fibres, it involves bringing two natural polymers - which are essentially substances that form the materials in living things - into contact, such that they react at the interface. From there, a fibre is then carefully drawn from the interface," said Dr Wan, who is Audra Labs' founder and non-executive director.

This process usually occurs at room temperature, involving mild solvents, he added.

In tissue engineering, the fibres are infused with protein molecules which help to form a scaffold to support cell growth, allowing these cells to proliferate and eventually grow into the tissue of interest, he said.

"It was during the circuit breaker in April 2020 when I realised that the same technique could also be applied for constructing plant-based meat."

Instead of using human proteins, the desired plant-based protein molecules are incorporated as ingredients into the polymer solution, and then pulled into fibres.

"Once we have that, we can then combine or assemble the fibres, which would then become the final product that visually looks and physically feels and tears like meat," he added.

With this vision in mind, Dr Wan founded Audra Labs in June 2020.