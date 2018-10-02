Local seafood distributor recalls shishamo from Tampines Hub FairPrice after complaint

SINGAPORE - A local seafood distributor recalled its stock of frozen whole shishamo at a FairPrice outlet in Tampines Hub on Monday (Oct 1), after a customer complained that he found a screw in a pack of the fish.

Mr William Loh, 57, who works in sales, said he found the screw after it fell into the sink when he opened the pack. He bought the product on Sept 14.

"I'm very angry that this happened in Singapore where there should be strict regulations," he said. He clarified that he did not find the screw inside the fish, but in the packet.

Pan Seas, which packs and distributes the product - called Pan Seas Shishamo Capelin Whole - said it has been in touch with Mr Loh.

Its general manager, Mr Arthur Seit, said it checked all the packages it recalled from the Tampines Hub FairPrice outlet, and did not find any screws.

Pan Seas has since obtained the screw from Mr Loh and are investigating if it is similar to the ones used in its sealing machines and processing room.

Mr Seit added that a meeting was called with the production team handling the item.

A FairPrice spokesman said it has been in contact with the supplier over the product, and confirmed that Pan Seas is in touch with the customer.

"Investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of the alleged quality issue," she said.

FairPrice's exchange and refund policy also allows customers to return defective items for exchange or refund in the same store with a receipt.

The supermarket chain's customer relations hotline is 6552-2722 and feedback can also be given at general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority is also investigating the incident, said a spokesman.