Local scientists studying chemical in tap water to determine if harmful to human health

SINGAPORE - Scientists are studying whether a chemical compound found in minute traces in tap water here could be harmful if ingested in larger amounts.

The synthetic chemical in question is a byproduct of diphenyl-guanidine (DPG), which is usually found in rubber products, such as car tyres.

While Singapore’s water treatment regimen removes any DPG leaching into the catchment, the scientists believe it could be leaking into tap water post-treatment - when it comes into contact with rubber parts in plumbing and reacts with chlorine in the water.

This then turns into a DPG-chlorine byproduct.

Researchers from the Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute (Newri) at the Nanyang Technological University found that the byproduct caused some damage to human DNA in lab tests on human cells.

Professor Shane Snyder, Newri’s executive director, said: “The DPG-chlorine byproduct is not an immediate cause for concern in Singapore, as the concentrations found in tap water here were much lower than what would be expected in other countries.

“However, we do need to consider the long term chronic exposure scenario as our study evaluated only a single, one-time, dose to the human cells. For drinking water, our exposure should be considered daily across our lifetime. Ultimately, it is the dose and duration of exposure to these compounds that will determine one’s carcinogenic risk,” he added.

National Water Agency PUB said that the experimental conditions in the laboratory represent a “stress” test.

Said PUB’s chief specialist (Treatment and Distribution) at its water quality department Elaine Quek: “These do not represent the actual conditions within Singapore’s drinking water distribution system, where the average level of disinfectant is lower, and the contact time with the tap fittings is typically transient,” she added.

Worldwide, countries are keeping watch on DPG and its potential impact on human health, although authorities such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) have yet to label it as a contaminant of concern.

Further studies will be needed to understand how the body metabolises the compound as it goes through the digestive system, said Prof Snyder.

Dr Quek said that further research is needed to ascertain the health risks of such compounds.

The same approach is taken by international regulatory agencies like the WHO and the US Environmental Protection Agency to address emerging contaminants of concern.

Both the WHO and the US EPA do not have any guidelines for DPG or any of the disinfection-related byproducts, due to the lack of any credible evidence.