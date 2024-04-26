Local Raffles’ banded langur population welcomes new male infant

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s population of critically endangered Raffles’ banded langurs has welcomed a new member with the birth of a male infant - the first baby of the species sighted here in the wild in 2024.

The baby was first seen on Feb 24 in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve by several wildlife photographers, a few months after its mother was spotted pregnant.

One photographer, Mr Jeffery Teo, 53, who works in the finance industry, said: “I chanced upon a pregnant female in the family two to three months before seeing the baby. Since sighting the female, I made an effort to try spotting the family whenever I went for my regular walks in the area.

“Usually, the mum and baby will be with a large group of family members and often high up in the trees. We try to stay as quiet as possible, so that the langurs will be relax with our presence and hang around longer.”

Another photographer, Mr Law Jia Bao, said that he had photographed the baby on Feb 25 and managed to catch another glimpse of it in March.

“We were expecting to see the baby not long after hearing that Jeffery had spotted the pregnant mother,” he said.

Sporting the all-white fur characteristic of the species’ young, the infant was most likely born between late December to early January, according to primatologist Dr Andie Ang, who added that the birth takes the population here to 76 individuals.