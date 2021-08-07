Local musicians joining hands to perform - and lift Singaporeans' spirits on National Day

SINGAPORE - On National Day, singer-songwriter Jurine Chia will be belting out familiar patriotic tunes from her bedroom to a live audience, aiming to give fellow Singaporeans a lift to their spirits.

The 28-year-old music teacher is among seven local musicians taking part in a special live-stream programme on National Day on a new app called Musette Live. A local start-up is behind the app, which was launched in June and aims to connect musicians and music lovers around the world.

On her set list are iconic National Day songs such as Home and Where I Belong, as well as xinyao classic Xiao Ren Wu De Xin Sheng. She has been singing for about eight years and used to perform at pubs, weddings and corporate events before Covid-19 hit.

Asked what she hopes audiences will take away from her performance, she said: "I think National Day performances serve as a reminder for each of us living in Singapore that we're not alone, let's help one another to overcome this pandemic together.

"It's easier to celebrate during good times; but when we face adversities, we shouldn't forget to remind one another of what we have."

Said Mr Leon Lim, chief executive and founder of the app: "As the arts scene in Singapore is often under-represented due to the pragmatic nature of our country, we are hoping to... get as many Singaporeans to support these young talents as they pursue their journey."

Other musicians scheduled to perform on Aug 9 include clarinettist Brian Lim and cellist Ophelia Toh.

Ms Toh, 25, said many artists have not been able to perform due to the pandemic.

"For the teaching aspect of work, it has been quite a roller coaster too. Through music, I think it will really bring Singaporeans together as we celebrate this National Day."