Local brand The Paper Bunny draws snaking queues at Ngee Ann City with launch of new handbag

SINGAPORE – Droves of shoppers turned up at Ngee Ann City on Wednesday to snag handbags by local lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny, with some waiting up to six hours.

The prize is a new small puffy, nylon handbag that costs $55 and comes in nine colours – from hot pink to forest green.

Shoppers were also there to get other popular handbags that The Paper Bunny had just restocked and that were known to sell out quickly in the past. The bags, called the Puffer Swing and Puffer Shopper, cost between $59 and $65.

The first customers arrived at 8.35am at the shop – located in Basement 2 of Ngee Ann City – almost 90 minutes before it opened at 10am. Shoppers were given a queue number and told to return when it was their turn.

But by 2.30pm, the queue was so long the store had to turn people away.

“The digital queue for today will be closed... due to an overwhelming response,” said the company on Instagram on Wednesday at around 1.30pm.

This was so people already in the queue can buy a bag, said the Instagram post.