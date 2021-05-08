Local groups, individuals helping India fight Covid-19

Organisations and individuals have stepped up in impressive numbers to help India battle its frightening surge in Covid-19 cases.

Their efforts range from individuals and bodies like the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) initiating fund-raising campaigns to groups procuring medical supplies such as oxygen concentrators.

The SRC has been particularly active, pulling in $2.6 million since it started its fund-raising drive on April 28.

Another initiative was launched by Adani Singapore, the South-east Asia headquarters for Adani Group, a diversified infrastructure organisation based in India.

The firm partnered the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SRC to donate 300 oxygen tanks to the Indian Red Cross. These were sent with the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

An additional four cryogenic tanks from Adani Group Singapore were airlifted by the Indian Air Force on April 30, with four more to be sent by next Monday.

The Indus Entrepreneurs Singapore (TiE), a chapter of a global entrepreneur and investor foundation, launched a campaign on April 29 to raise US$1 million (S$1.3 million) by next Wednesday for medical supplies.

It has raised around $172,000 so far through crowdfunding platforms Giving.sg and Milaap.

TiE is also joining forces with GiveIndia, India's largest donation platform, to host a virtual celebrity fund-raiser titled I Breathe For India tomorrow. The event is being organised in collaboration with the non-profit Indian Institute of Technology Alumni Association Singapore.

The fund-raiser includes stars from the entertainment and sports worlds such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Anil Kapoor.

The funds will be used to secure oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilators and other critical medical supplies.

HOW TO DONATE SINGAPORE RED CROSS • Donate online at redcross.sg/indiacovid19response • Make cheque donations to "Singapore Red Cross Society" and mail to Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486. Write your name, postal address and "India COVID19 Response" on the back of the cheque. This appeal ends on June 28. • PayNow to UEN S86CC0370EFR2. Indicate "India COVID19 Response" in the remarks. THE INDUS ENTREPRENEURS SINGAPORE • Donate to I Breathe For India at https://fundraisers.giveindia.org/fundraisers/i-breathe-for-india-virtua... • https://www.giving.sg/campaigns/missionindia • https://milaap.org/MissionIndia DIA GOLANI'S FUND-RAISER • https://give.asia/campaign/money-to-purchase-oxygen-tanks-to-send-to-ind...

Individuals have also been helping India in its war against the pandemic.

Singaporean Dia Golani, who works in a freight company, has pulled in more than $65,000 in her fund-raising campaign via Give.asia.

Ms Golani, 34, and her team have sent 50 oxygen tanks to Ahmedabad and bought 20 oxygen concentrators to be distributed to Nagpur, Bhilwara, Hyderabad and Maharashtra.

They have also just bought another 50 oxygen tanks and are finalising where to send them.

She said: "We are looking to give them to more rural parts of India where there is less help."