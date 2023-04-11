Local firm to grow tropical strawberries in regional farms four times the size of Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - Singrow, the Singapore firm behind strawberries that can be grown in tropical climates, have made plans to co-develop farmlands in Malaysia and Thailand, with some as large as 56 sq km – four times the size of Ang Mo Kio estate.

Such agreements will allow Singrow to increase the production volume of its strawberries by at least 100 times, and under the franchise contracts of these agreements, a proportion will be shipped exclusively to Singapore.

This will provide the Republic with a year-long supply of high quality, typically seasonal fruit at prices comparable with those traditionally farm-grown around the world.

Singrow said that presently, the price, quality and size of its strawberries are comparable with those shipped from Japan or Korea that retail at between $25 and $50 per pack of nine to 12 luxury strawberries. With these global expansion plans in place, the firm hopes to eventually bring down the price of strawberries to around $12 to $15 per pack.

Additionally, Singrow said that these strawberries can be grown free of pesticides and fertiliser.

While the exact proportion of fruit from these regional farms reserved for Singaporean markets is still under discussion, Singrow chief executive Bao Shengjie said that the plans will “definitely” contribute to the Republic’s ambition for food independence, and can be tapped should times of emergency befall Singapore.

Dr Bao, who is also the firm’s chief scientist, said: “With only 1 per cent of Singapore’s land mass being set aside for farming purposes and with limited sources, the local agriculture industry needs to look at new ways to boost food production... And that’s how Singrow’s technology is relevant for our current times.”

These plans were unveiled at the launch of Singrow’s Research and Development (R&D) farm in Science Park Drive on Tuesday. Measuring about 300 sq m, the farm is expected to harvest around 500kg of produce monthly.

The R&D lab will also focus on producing novel crop varieties to be grown in farms around the world.

An example is a high-yield, drought-resistant variant of rice which can be grown and harvested in two months compared with the usual five to six months.

Other crop varieties include climate-resistant blueberries, grapes and maize, which – like the strawberries – have been selectively bred over several generations for the ability to grow in tropical temperatures.