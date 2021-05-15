Local firm launches faster safe check-in system that special needs, low earners help put together

SINGAPORE - A new thermal scanner and visitor management system is enabling faster, seamless safe entry to high-traffic venues and events, while empowering persons with special needs as well as low-income persons employed in the device's assembly.

The system, Litehaus, scans up to 10 people at one go and conducts check-in functions, non-contact temperature scanning, face mask detection and scanning of TraceTogether tokens.

This speeds up the check-in process and reduces the manpower needed at malls, hotels, schools and hospitals. It is already deployed at 50 UOB branches.

Advanced versions of the system include capacity management and real-time contact tracing analytics.

Litehaus uses the SpotOn Inclusive thermal visual scanner powered by the deep learning software developed by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

The smart thermal scanners are assembled by special needs clients from the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore's (Minds) Idea Employment Development Centre. These are then incorporated into the Litehaus units by low-income earners identified by various agencies.

Litehaus was developed by homegrown firm Embrio Enterprises in partnership with charity ExtraOrdinary People.

It was showcased on Friday (May 14) at the ExtraOrdinary Conversations: Co-solutioning for an Inclusive Society webinar as an example of how cooperation among the private, public and social sectors can enable innovation while also aiding the inclusion of marginalised communities.

Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Guest-of-Honour at the event, said: "Such cross-sector collaborations showcase the possibilities when each sector comes together to co-solution and, in this case, provide work opportunities for persons with disabilities."

Mr Wee Boo Kuan, co-founder and Director of Extra•Ordinary People, added: "This initiative has provided a flexible work option for (people with special needs) and helped to sow the seeds for the marginalised community to access the gig economy."