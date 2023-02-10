Local fiction book prize goes to novel about women swimming in a condo, judges include Michelle Yeoh

SINGAPORE - A panel of five judges, including Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh, on Thursday night chose a novel about a group of Indian women learning to swim in a Singapore condominium as the winner of an annual literary award for local fiction.

Titled The Campbell Gardens Ladies’ Swimming Class, the as yet unpublished manuscript was selected as the winner of the Epigram Books Fiction Prize 2023.

It is the debut work by dentist Vrushali Junnarkar, an Indian currently living in Singapore.

Her work beat 56 other submissions from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines, earning the nod from the judges, who also included Epigram Books chief executive officer Edmund Wee, National University of Singapore Press director Peter Schoppert, lecturer of humanities at Yale-NUS College Carissa Foo and author Meira Chand.

“I was a little sceptical. Such a modest conceit to support an entire novel. But the verdict was yes, yes indeed! Once you took the plunge....I’m sorry about the water puns,” said Mr Schoppert to laughs during the award ceremony, held at Conrad Centennial Singapore.

He quoted the verdict of a judge, who he did not name: “It isn’t just water, but the subduing of desire. The taming of passions, survival in overwhelming spaces. It becomes a whole world with its power relations and its judgmental watchers from the windows, real and imagined.”

He added: “The anxieties faced by these immigrant women, residents and their domestic workers (are) very much part of the story, balancing cultures and identities that are conveyed with humour and with a gently satirical stance.”

The panel of judges selected the winner from four finalists, whittled down from the larger pool by a group of readers.

“The verdict was not unanimous, but neither was it highly contentious. We all valued the achievements of the novels a great deal. We saw the strengths and weaknesses from different vantage points. That’s the great thing about literature,” Mr Schoppert said.

Dr Vrushali was not in Singapore to receive the award. Her manuscript will be published in the second half of the year by Epigram Books.

The works of the three other finalists will also be published. They are: Meihan Boey’s sequel to her successful The Formidable Miss Cassidy (2021), The Enigmatic Madam Ingram, rights for which have already been bought by UK independent publisher Pushkin Press; Ally Chua’s mysterious tale of an oil palm family dynasty, The Disappearance of Patrick Zhou; and John Gresham’s iteration of Planet of the Apes in Singapore, Gus: The Life & Opinions of the Last Raffles’ Banded Langur.

The latter two will also be published by Epigram Books.

Yeoh was not in Singapore to attend the ceremony, a subject for some regret on Thursday from attendees, which included authors and sponsors. She is currently making the media circuit after her Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

The Epigram Books Fiction Prize is in its eighth edition, and has seen over 50 manuscripts go to print since its inception in 2015. Winners, including Jeremy Tiang and Balli Kaur Jaswal, have gone on to be picked up by international publishers.