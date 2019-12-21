Local farm aims to go carbon neutral

Sustenir Agriculture might be known for being the first local farm to grow strawberries for sale in Singapore, but the company is using its cutting-edge technology for more than just growing temperate fruits in tropical regions. Next year, the 10,000 sq ft hydroponic farm - which has plans to expand to 48,000 sq ft - is furthering the green cause by pledging to go net zero carbon. Its chief executive Benjamin Swan hopes to do this by implementing a technology that can help burn natural gas bought on the market more effectively and capture the resultant by-products of carbon dioxide and hot water for other purposes. Mr Swan plans to apply this net zero carbon model to an 8,000 sq ft section of his indoor farm in Admiralty in the first quarter of next year. Once carbon neutrality has been achieved, the firm hopes to extend it to the rest of the facility. The aim is to have a 100 per cent net-zero farm model, up and running by National Day next year.