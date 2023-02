SINGAPORE - On a single farm spanning an area the size of 50 football fields in rural Neo Tiew, conveyor belts do the job that human hands might once have in feeding and rearing chickens.

When a conveyor belt filled with yellow grain starts whirring, signalling mealtime, the hens poke their heads out of their cages, pecking hungrily at their fare. They have been trained as well to peck at small devices hanging in their cages that release water for them to drink.