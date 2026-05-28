Local eatery Old School Delights at Esplanade to permanently close on June 8

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The popular local restaurant expressed gratitude for its customers over the years.

SINGAPORE – Popular local restaurant Old School Delights, located on the second floor of The Esplanade mall, will cease operations on June 8 .

In announcing the news in a Facebook post on May 25, the eatery said the decision had been made with a heavy heart.

Rising operation costs and falling footfall have made it more challenging to run the business, t he restaurant’s owner Koh Choon Chye, 55, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

He said footfall has fallen 20 per cent to 30 per cent every year since the Covid-19 pandemic, while costs of food supplies and energy have risen consistently.

Furthermore, Mr Koh said, many events and performances that used to be held at The Esplanade have been shifted to Marina Bay Sands, which contributed to the decreasing footfall.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Old School Delights first opened in Upper Thomson Road in 2010, and expanded to The Esplanade mall in 2017.

The old outlet was shifted to City Square Mall in 2018, but closed down after a year as the number of customers was lower than expectation, the newspaper reported.

It added that the restaurant at The Esplanade mall is Old School Delight’s only remaining outlet today.

In its Facebook post, the restaurant said: “For the past few years, we have had the privilege of welcoming families, friends, students, office workers and many families through our doors,”

The restaurant goes on to express gratitude to all customers who have dined there, as well as anyone who has recommended the eatery to their friends and family.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a patron of the eatery , Ms Foong Hui Yi, gifted the owners a drawing of the eatery that took three hours to create.

The 34-year-old dentist, who frequents the restaurant with her mother, told the newspaper that compared with affordable prices, having delicious food is more important.

Another patron, 33-year-old Hong Rui Heng told Shin Min Daily News that he had his wedding registration ceremony at the restaurant.

The eatery has become a place with warm memories for him, and it is heartbreaking to hear about its closure, Mr Hong reportedly said.

Old School Delights is the latest in a line of restaurant closures Singapore has seen in recent months.

On May 26, casual French restaurant Encore by Rhubarb in Duxton Hill announced its closure after 12 years of operations.

Heritage restaurant Wing Seong Fatty’s and Peranakan restaurant Nana Dolly’s are both slated to close at the end of June.