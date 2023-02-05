Local celebrity Michelle Chong made police report over fake keto ad

SINGAPORE - TV personality Michelle Chong made a police report after many were duped into paying for a weight loss product when they came across fake advertisements on social media, featuring her as the ambassador for Let’s Keto.

The actress and filmmaker said she had received hundreds of messages and e-mails from people who wanted to buy the dubious brand’s keto gummies, which was marketed as a nutritional supplement that promotes fat loss on the Let’s Keto’s Facebook page.

The 45-year-old had warned her followers in multiple posts that she did not endorse the product. “They are a scam,” Chong wrote in a Facebook post in all caps on Jan 31.

“They photoshopped my pics and if you order, you will get nothing because there is no real product. Your money will be gone,” Chong said.