Local and international emergency response teams compete in display of strength and skills

SINGAPORE - In a display of strength and balance, Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) First Warrant Officer Muhd Bukhary Abu Bakar pulled himself across a rope suspended about 6m from the ground during a practice run of the Singapore-Global Firefighters and Paramedics Challenge on Thursday (Nov 22).

This year's event will see the SCDF and 15 other emergency response teams from 10 places, including Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Vietnam, compete in individual and group challenges that display their operational skills, fitness and teamwork.

These will include racing against the clock to respond to rescue scenarios as well as simulated medical emergencies.

The finals on Saturday will be open to the public. It will be held at the Singapore Expo along with the SCDF's public exhibition Lifesavers' Connect, which will include a host of exhibitions and activities for community engagement.