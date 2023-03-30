‘This job is very easy to earn’: Loan sharks take to Telegram to recruit runners

SINGAPORE – Loan sharks are recruiting runners on Telegram, a messaging platform popular with young people, and promising to pay them handsomely for harassing debtors.

The Straits Times responded to an ad that listed a Singapore phone number, which was seeking individuals looking to “earn fast money”.

It belonged to a WhatsApp business account, and the individual behind it offered $350 per paint-splattered door.

Loan shark runners are paid to harass debtors, typically by splashing paint on doors and scrawling threatening messages on walls close to where the debtors live or work, to humiliate and pressure them into settling their debts.

Some runners have also resorted to arson, while others have carried out Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transfers on behalf of loan sharks.

When ST contacted the number, the man said in Malay that payment would be made only after the deed is verified via a video recording. The payment would then be sent via bank transfer or by having another party hand the runner cash.

Introducing himself as Roger, he said that runners can earn as much as they want. He then sent a video via WhatsApp, which he claimed was taken by one of his runners.

It looked similar to a case of suspected loan shark harassment that took place at a flat near Pasir Ris Drive 6 on March 25.

The video featured notes that came with the warning: “Don’t run bro! Next time I burn...”

A 20-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Pasir Ris case. Kannan S. Chandran was charged the next day with causing annoyance to a borrower on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender.

After sharing the video, the loan shark said: “Do something like this, but use redder paint. Take a photo of the paint that you plan to use for me to approve first.”

He suggested runners use a face mask and gloves to avoid identification.

When asked if he had a large network of runners, he said: “Young people want to make money, and this job is very easy to earn.

“At the end of the day, I’m not forcing anyone to do anything. They’re the ones who chose to come to me.”