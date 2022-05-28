Living with cerebral palsy: A 'music maniac' and avid swimmer finds himself through his hobbies

Mr Samuel Ho's plays the violin, composes original pieces and enjoys swimming and paracycling. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
SINGAPORE - Music is my language, says 30-year-old Samuel Ho, who has cerebral palsy.

When he feels sad or happy, he plays a tune that is in line with his emotions. "When I feel lonely, I play an inspirational song," he said.

