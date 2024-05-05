Living funerals can offer healing and reconciliation

SINGAPORE – Two days before Christmas in 2023, ovarian cancer patient Michelle “Mike” Ng staged an unusual farewell by hosting her own living funeral with the help of HCA Hospice Singapore.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur gathered 30 friends in her home for a unique memorial service complete with food, music and heartfelt tributes, making it a celebration of life.

Ms Ng died 10 days later. However, her unique send-off caught the attention of many Singaporeans after it was featured by online platform Our Grandfather Story in a YouTube video that attracted more than three million views.

Ms Jayne Leong, principal medical social worker at HCA, a charity supporting the terminally ill, had surfaced the idea of a living funeral with Ms Ng.

“It is a very different experience for the living to hear things said about them when they have a chance to. It is very profound. Sharing words of appreciation, saying sorry, asking for forgiveness: a living funeral usually gives room for such conversations to take place,” Ms Leong says.

The concept also takes away the burden of funeral planning from family members, she said.

HCA has since fielded five inquiries from patients curious about orchestrating their own pre-parting bashes. In April, it helped organise a living funeral for Ms Carolyn Too. Like Ms Ng, the 48-year-old former business development manager has ovarian cancer. Her oncologist told her in May 2023 she had only six months to live, after two failed rounds of chemotherapy.