Living City: Urban farmers dig deep

Surrounded by private houses and Housing Board estates under construction, an urban farm lies close to the city centre in Queenstown.

“We’re trying to incorporate the urban farm and community together,” said Ms Chin Zhen Yue, 23 , who joined Citizen Farm as a full-time farmer after graduating from the National University of Singapore with a degree in Life Sciences recently.

Citizen Farm, which was founded in 2017 by urban farming social enterprise Edible Garden City, strives to develop sustainable and waste-free farming systems for cities.

Besides growing greens and edible flowers to supply to restaurants and bars, the urban farm conducts gardening workshops for companies and members of the public and farming sessions for volunteers, in a bid to bring Singaporeans closer to the food they eat.

“Dirt and soil is not something I’m comfortable with, so it was out of my comfort zone but also something that deeply interests me,” said research assistant Anjhana Damodaran, 24, a first-time volunteer at the 0.8ha farm, which is about the size of a football field.

In this sixth episode of Living City, The Straits Times Video takes you to a farm just 20 minutes away from the city centre.