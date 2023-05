SINGAPORE - Twenty-six years ago, a residential school in India opened its doors to children from the country’s lowest socio-economic class. Located in a rural village in Tamil Nadu, the school took in those from ages four to 21, who lived and studied together seven days a week.

Fast forward to today: Shanti Bhavan, the brainchild of professor and entrepreneur Abraham George, now houses about 280 students. All of its graduates have gone on to higher education.