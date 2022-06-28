Livening up MRT track pillars, reviving kiddy rides: 2 proposals win Singapore Design Awards

SINGAPORE - A proposal to liven up the concrete pillars beneath MRT tracks and another effort to refresh old kiddy rides were the two top winners of the 31st Singapore Design Awards on Monday (June 27).

Embrace and Semula To A Dying Industry beat 130 submissions and each won $20,000 in seed grants to develop their projects.

The awards by Design Business Chamber Singapore were conceived in 1988, and aim to honour designers and their efforts to foster a more inclusive and supportive creative ecosystem.

The idea to liven up the concrete pillars that support the train tracks came to architect Chio Wen Tian from Chio Architects during one of his regular runs under the tracks between Chinese Garden and Jurong East MRT stations.

There are 67km of train tracks above ground level in Singapore and 55km of these cut through residential estates creating a large "urban scar", he said.

"I thought this was a good space that we can use to bring the community together through an urban gallery, which can showcase the artworks of various communities in Singapore," said Mr Chio, 34, who is married with one child.

Embrace proposes reusing steel panels from construction projects and hoarding panels around the pillars. These hoarding panels can be decorated with paint, stickers or light projection artwork by members of the community such as primary school pupils.

Semula To A Dying Industry involves rejuvenating old and damaged fibreglass kiddy rides using upcycled plastic milk bottles discarded by businesses in the food and beverage industry.

Semula aims to divert two tonnes of plastic waste in the next year.

The idea was sparked between Mr Jeryl Yen, 29, the innovation lead of social enterprise Semula, and Mr Eddie Sim, 29, a local art director and Semula's partner.

The two friends chanced upon a discarded duck kiddy ride and decided to preserve such rides, which they see as a slice of Singapore's cultural heritage.

"We want to inspire people to do the same and bring this heritage forward to future generations, as well as change people's mindsets (so they can see) waste as raw materials waiting to be converted into something useful," said Mr Yen.