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Cruising down the Singapore River while watching a live show is among the more than 100 activities that will be held during Singapore HeritageFest 2026.

SINGAPORE - A first-of-its-kind live theatrical show on board a bumboat, celebrating Singapore’s rich maritime history, will be launched as part of the Singapore HeritageFest (SHF) 2026.

The hour-long performance will take place as the vessel cruises down the Singapore River.

SHF 2026 was officially launched on May 1 by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).

Apart from the bumboat show, more than 100 activities – including cultural performances, guided trails, water and land tours, workshops and exhibitions – will be held across various locations in Singapore from May 1 to 24.

The 2026 festival celebrates Singapore’s connection to the sea and its evolution into a global maritime hub.

“Singapore’s story is inseparable from the sea. From bustling ports and thriving trades, to the communities who lived and worked along our shores, our maritime heritage is a living legacy that continues to shape our identity today,” said SHF 2026 festival director Qazim Karim.

The bumboat show, A Bump Through Time, features two performers who play the roles of a cargo handler and a Customs officer. Through a plot involving suspicious vessels and trading auctions, the audience will learn more about how maritime trade and migration have shaped the nation’s development.

A Bump Through Time will be held on May 9, 16 and 23, with four shows each day. Each show can accommodate up to 20 audience members. Each ticket costs $75.

On land, there is Port Of Dreams, an immersive walk-through experience of Clifford Pier and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore that brings to life the true stories of the pioneers who helped to transform Singapore from a bustling port into a home .

(From left) Singapore HeritageFest (SHF) 2026 festival director Qazim Karim, HeritageSG chief executive Ong Chiew Yen, Anandha Traditional Arts and Music percussion conductor Logeshwari Durairaj Eshwari, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, National Heritage Board CEO Chang Hwee Nee and HeritageSG chief operating officer Alvin Ting at the launch of SHF 2026 on May 1. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

It will be held over three weekends beginning from May 9. Each ticket costs $45.

HOMEGROUND @ ACM Green features an outdoor exhibition on maritime history and migration and is open daily till May 24. The exhibition was designed by local illustrator and visual artist Hafizah Jainal, known as HAFl.

HOMEGROUND also offers a festival experience every Friday and Saturday until May 23, featuring hands-on workshops, live performances and curated food experiences.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo (second from left) officially launching the Singapore HeritageFest on May 1. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has organised a range of activities as part of SHF 2026. These include guided tours, vessel visits and maritime-themed trails.

One such tour takes participants to the Singapore Maritime Gallery, which will feature a rare bus tour to PSA Singapore’s container terminals, including those in the city centre which will be decommissioned by 2027, as well as to the Pasir Panjang Terminals.

The tour, Behind The Scenes Of Singapore’s Port Legacy, will be held on May 23 at 9am and 12.30pm. Those who wish to attend this free tour have to register online.

There will also be tours to Singapore’s last remaining fishery port in Jurong, where festivalgoers will be shown how fresh seafood makes its way from dock to table. Tickets for the Fish To Port tour cost $75 each.

The 23rd edition of SHF is organised for the first time by HeritageSG, a subsidiary of the National Heritage Board.

For more information and to register for SHF’s programmes, visit https://www.heritage.sg/sgheritagefest