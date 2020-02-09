Live Q&A on coronavirus: How long will outbreak last and what are recovery factors of those infected?

SINGAPORE - Many readers have asked how the coronavirus spreads in public places, as well as how long the situation is likely to last.

In a live Q&A on The Straits Times' weekday talk show The Big Story, Professor Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the Division of Infectious Diseases at the National University Hospital's University Medicine Cluster, answered readers' questions about the outbreak.

Some of the questions asked during the live Q&A on Feb 3 - simulcast live on The Straits Times' Facebook page and YouTube channel - included the ways people can get infected, the recovery factors of coronavirus patients, and the most suitable face masks to get.

Prof Tambyah also talked about how long the outbreak is likely to last.

