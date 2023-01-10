Live fire simulations part of SCDF’s firefighting training for NSFs

SINGAPORE - Firefighters must access a fire hydrant, connect a hose to the fire engine and set off the water jets to fight a blaze - all within 85 seconds.

Firefighters go through rigorous practical and theoretical training as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) national servicemen (NSFs) before being deployed as first responders.

On Monday, in reply to questions by Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said all SCDF NSFs must be certified medically fit and meet the physical employment standard (PES) of PES A, B1 or B2 to be deployed as firefighters.

They also need to complete a four-week Basic Rescue Training course and a 12-week Firefighter Course (FFC).

The FFC includes theoretical and practical components, and a series of proficiency and certification tests, including the Individual Physical Proficiency Test, Breathing Apparatus Proficiency Test (BAPT), Hazmat Responder Certification Test and Firemanship Skills Assessment.

SCDF trains 500 NSFs annually.

The FFC’s practical components include fighting “live” fires and training conditions simulating actual operational conditions so that they can perform proficiently and safely during real fires and rescue emergencies.

At the Home Team Tactical Centre on Tuesday, the trainees demonstrated various drills they learn in FFC.

The training ground in Mandai houses various buildings, including oil refineries and a leaning building, and vehicles to simulate as many real-life situations as possible.

Assistant Commissioner Alan Chow, the Civil Defence Academy’s director, said on Tuesday that the training is set out to mimic as many real-life environments as possible, even accounting for variables such as the weather and the number of casualties.

“The reality on the ground is that no incident is perfect, and we have to be prepared,” he said.

Each drill is supervised by a conducting officer and at least one safety officer, who ensures that safety standards are met and checks on the well-being of the trainees.

Wearing 20kg of personal protective equipment (PPE), the trainees work in a four-man section for each drill.