Asher Tay is shy at heart, but when the eight-year-old takes on the mantle of Chinese mythological figure Ne Zha, he is transformed, exuding the confidence and charisma of the child deity and wielding his spear and ring with aplomb.

He was performing the title role in a Teochew opera at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Aug 7. This was part of the Nam Hwa Blazes: Faces Of An Opera showcase by Nam Hwa Opera, a troupe founded in 1963.