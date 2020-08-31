Little India reels from pandemic impact with no tourists, foreign workers

One by one, nine establishments around Mr K. Ramamoorthy's Internet cafe in Upper Dickson Road have shuttered, and he fears his might be next.

These businesses, which include money changers and textile shops, could not cope with the lack of customers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the 75-year-old.

His business at Antech Internet Cafe has plunged by about 90 per cent.

"What can I do? We are almost going to have to close soon because there are no tourists or foreign workers to pay us," said Mr Ramamoorthy, whose cafe also provides document processing and scanning services.

Singapore's borders remain largely shut to visitors, with the exception of some from a few countries.

And most migrant workers at dormitories remain confined to their quarters outside of going to work due to measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This has been bad news for Little India, where businesses rely heavily on these two groups to keep going.

When The Straits Times visited the area yesterday afternoon, there were no crowds, with staff outnumbering customers in some restaurants.

Little India used to be bustling on weekends, but shopkeepers said the lively atmosphere has disappeared.

A shop attendant at a jewellery store in Serangoon Road said the situation is especially bad on weekdays, when customers have become "a rare sight".

"It is so quiet nowadays, it feels like it is a completely different place. I have never seen anything like this," she said.

In a bid to entice customers, Mr Rohit Behera, manager of popular restaurant Madras New Woodlands in Upper Dickson Road, said he and his team have rolled out as many measures as possible to ensure diners feel safe.

The restaurant has installed a hands-free temperature-taking station, demarcated areas to ensure safe distancing and provided hand sanitiser for customers to use.

Mr Behera said his restaurant has seen a 50 per cent drop in business compared with pre-Covid-19 times, but he hopes that the safety measures will draw customers back.

"If they see that our place is safe to eat at, they will eat here again, and we can survive even though there are not many tourists here anymore," he said.

In May, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) set up a task force to help businesses in Little India affected by Covid-19.

The SICCI said on its Facebook page that it held a walkabout in the area on Saturday and plans to reach out to about 300 businesses by the end of next month to spread the word about the various schemes and support measures they can tap.

Hariz Baharudin