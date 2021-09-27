Little India lights up for Deepavali

This year's Deepavali celebrations kicked off on Saturday with the traditional light-up in Little India. The event, which was organised by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, is the first of a series of online and hybrid activities to celebrate Deepavali this year. The major Hindu festival, which falls on Nov 4 this year, is also known as the Festival of Lights. The event on Saturday was attended by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua and Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.