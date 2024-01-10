Lion, dragon dance troupes in hot demand to usher in 2024 Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE - Some lion and dragon dance troupes here are seeing an increased demand for their services in the coming Year of the Dragon, and are intensifying their training sessions.

One of them is Nickiseverywhere Team Quan Shen Dragon and Lion Dance Centre, which has received about 28 requests to perform between Jan 6 and Feb 29.

Founder Nick Ong says they are for events that celebrate the Chinese New Year, as well as performances every day from Feb 9 to 24.

He added that in 2024, they received between 60 per cent and 250 per cent more orders than in the same period from 2020 to 2022.

Mr Ong said: “I’m worrying about the manpower (we have) every day, as I’m afraid that I cannot give my clients the slot they want.”

He added that his troupe usually trains once a week, but may go up to four times or more, closer to the festive period.

Feb 10, 2024 will mark the first day of the lunar Year of the Dragon, seen by many as an auspicious character in the Chinese zodiac.

In tandem, some home and business owners may engage lion and dragon dance troupes to perform at their premises to symbolically ward off evil spirits and bring good luck.