Lion dance troupes in S’pore hard-pressed to interest the young in continuing the tradition

SINGAPORE - A common sight during Chinese New Year, the lion dance is considered not only an important cultural treasure, but also a sport and performance art.

However, there is growing concern among lion dance troupes that young people are less interested in continuing the practice and preserving the heritage of lion dance, whose history in Singapore dates back to the 1850s.

Since the 1980s, troupes have been reporting problems recruiting new members and the need to come up with new ways to attract the young.

Veteran lion dance instructor Chan Yew Kay, 67, who is senior adviser of the Singapore Hok San Association, said it has had problems engaging youngsters.

He said that might be because more Singaporeans are coping with hectic school and work schedules, and taking care of their families.

When asked what the association has been doing to engage more people, Mr Chan recalled how it worked with the Ministry of Manpower for a cultural exchange day.

On Feb 19, the association hosted migrant workers and River Valley High School students to give them a taste of lion dance.

“In past days, only Hok San Association’s long-serving members could really learn the tradition,” he said, adding that the association now teaches people from all walks of life.

“We are trying to pass the dance down. This is our culture. This is our tradition,” Mr Chan added.

Mr Royce Ang Boon Seng, a 47-year-old adviser for Qing Wei Lion and Dragon Cultural Troupe, said: “Youngsters nowadays have a lot of things in mind, a lot of interests in many other areas, not only lion dance.”

Despite worries, some young people in Singapore continue to promote and perform the lion dance.

Mr Loh Chui Rui, 22, vice president of NUS Lion Dance, said he first started learning the lion dance in secondary school.

It looked cool and special, he added, that is why he decided to learn how to do it.