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The TLDR: Keep up with the news to receive vouchers and stand a chance to win a set of Apple Airpods 4.

Students testing themselves on how well they know they news, at a recent ST outreach roadshow at Republic Polytechnic.

SINGAPORE - If you are a student in polytechnic and ITE who have a Straits Times’ account through your school, you can take part in ST’s multi-part rewards campaign from July 6 to 10.

To participate, activate and/or log in to your ST account associated with your school e-mail address, and read at least one article during the campaign period.

This will entitle you to the limited time-rewards - including a $5 eCapitaVoucher - when you activate your account and log in for the first time, among other terms and conditions.

You will also be automatically entered in a lucky draw, from which three winners will be chosen to each win a set of Apple Airpods 4.

In the last giveaway from May 20 to 31, three students each won a JBL Grip Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker worth $189.

One of the winners, Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Edmund Teo, 19, said it was the first time he had won a giveaway and called the win “shocking and exciting”.

Since then, a ST article that he has noticed was about parents disciplining children: “Recently I read the article about how hitting the child is not a healthy move (to) getting the child to learn something. I think parenting is always relevant in this day and age and I guess that article caught my eye.”

See an article you like or find useful? ST account users can bookmark articles for future reference via the myST+ “Saved” feature on both the ST website and app. Other features include reading e-paper articles offline and accessing podcasts through the ST Podcast Player.

How to take part in the campaign

If you have already activated your ST account, simply log in with your school e-mail address to start reading.

If you have not yet activated your ST account, you can do so here. After activation, you will automatically be redirected to TLDR content, featuring stories relevant to you.