Lim Chuan Poh retiring from public service, new A*Star CEO to be appointed

SINGAPORE - Executive chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) Lim Chuan Poh, 57, is retiring from the public service after March 31.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) announced Mr Lim's retirement on Friday (Jan 18). He has helmed the executive leadership of A*Star since April 2007.

Permanent Secretary for Education Chan Lai Fung will be appointed as the agency's non-executive chairman on April 1.

A new chief executive officer will be appointed to assume A*Star's executive leadership role and responsibilities. MTI said that details of this appointment would be announced "in due course".

Ms Chan has an extensive public sector experience that spanned many different portfolios, which makes her "well-placed to lead A*Star in charting its strategic directions and priorities for future growth and development", said MTI.

Under Mr Lim's stewardship, A*Star spearheaded mission-oriented research in Singapore.

This research not only advanced scientific discovery and technological innovation, but also created economic growth and improved the lives of Singaporeans, said MTI.

Mr Lim further led A*Star to play a critical role in Singapore's research innovation and enterprise landscape by working closely with public sector agencies, research institutes, universities, hospitals and private enterprises, among others.

He oversaw the formation of many long-term strategic partnerships between A*Star and global industry leaders, which led to several state-of-the-art research facilities being set up in Singapore and the creation of good employment opportunities for Singaporeans.

Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said Mr Lim had served with distinction and made impactful contributions in the military, as well as Singapore's science and technology ecosystem.

Mr Chan said: "He helped to evolve the Singapore Armed Forces to the integrated armed forces we have today, and built up A*Star's capability as a leading research organisation.

"I would like to express our appreciation to Chuan Poh for his leadership and outstanding contributions to the public service."

Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry Loh Khum Yean said: "I would like to express MTI's deep appreciation for Chuan Poh's many invaluable contributions. His strong leadership of A*Star has strengthened Singapore's position as a global Asia node of technology, innovation and enterprise."

Mr Loh also welcomed Ms Chan into the MTI family. He said: "I am confident that the new leadership team will build on Chuan Poh's excellent work and bring A*Star forward in its next phase of growth."