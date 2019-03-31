Lights out for a zero-waste Earth Hour

It was lights out for landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Flyer and Esplanade yesterday to mark the start of Earth Hour 2019 at 8.30pm. The spotlight is on zero waste this year, with more organisations ramping up recycling efforts. The World Wildlife Fund Singapore, for instance, is holding a carnival with booths built with recyclable materials such as wooden pallets. Real estate giant CapitaLand has also marked the occasion with a new electronic waste collection record of 53,000kg amassed over two years. The Earth Hour movement sees lights go out across the globe, with theaim of encouraging communities to save the environment.