Lighting up Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations

Quirky lanterns made from recycled materials illuminated Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park last night, where hundreds of Teck Ghee residents gathered to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Joining them were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife. Some resi
Quirky lanterns made from recycled materials illuminated Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park last night, where hundreds of Teck Ghee residents gathered to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Joining them were Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife.

Some residents tried to guess the answers to traditional Chinese lantern riddles, while others watched a variety of stage performances.

As part of the celebrations, residents were also encouraged to design colourful tiles that will be used to decorate a float for next year's Chingay.

The Bridge of Harmony float will represent 60 years of effort by the People's Association in bringing communities together.

